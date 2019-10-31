Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The DA is on Thursday expected to close the online nomination process to find the next candidate who will stand as the mayor of Joburg. This week, Gauteng DA leader John Moodey said that the nominations began on Friday. Moodey was unable to give details of candidates, saying the nomination process was only submitted online.

It is yet unclear how long the opposition party has to fill the mayoral post, which was left vacant when former businessman Herman Mashaba announced his resignation last week, with former DA leader Mmusi Maimane also quitting soon afterwards.

On the day he resigned, the mayor said he could no longer reconcile himself with some of the policies adopted by the party.

On hearing of Maimane’s resignation, former president Thabo Mbeki said: “The DA has an imperative obligation to reassure the nation, practically, unequivocally and transparently, that it is conducting and will conduct itself in terms of all its internal and public policies and programmes in a manner that truly helps to transform South Africa into a non-racial country.”