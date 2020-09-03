Nomvula Mokonyane says she thought the state funded security upgrades at her house, not Bosasa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – Former minister Nomvula Mokonyane insists she still believed security upgrades to her Krugersdorp home were funded by the state and not Bosasa. Mokonyane made a second appearance at the Zondo commission on Thursday. She was questioned on a variety of allegations made by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi when he appeared at the inquiry last year. Agrizzi claimed Bosasa had funded security upgrades to Mokonyane's Krugersdorp home. Another witness, a former Bosasa employee, Richard le Roux had also told the inquiry he had been the one who ensured that a variety of security features, which included CCTV cameras, electric gate and other connections, were installed at Mokonyane's home.

Mokonyane had previously testified she was never responsible for security at her home and that the state would have taken care of the renovations when she was the premier of Gauteng.

She had also been questioned about a communication her assistant made with Le Roux, at Mokonyane's husband's request, for the repair of an alarm system.

She insisted her husband was responsible for security at her home and she could not answer as to why he had requested her assistant, Sandy Thomas, to communicate with Le Roux on an alarm issue.

Mokonyane said she had never requested security features be installed by the state, but were done so because of her position.

"My evidence is that I have no knowledge of a security system that was installed by Bosasa. I have records that my husband and myself had an arrangement with a company that installed security at my home.

"When I left Gauteng, the government did not take care of security at our home. That is why you had to have your own security," she said.

She said the sState took responsibility for her security when she was the premier, a position she held until 2014.

"Everything that has been put as well as the access gate I have always assumed it is the work of the state. The state can be better placed to explain what they have been able to do at my house," she said.

Public Works said it had no record of security features installed at Mokonyane's home.

She has concluded her testimony.

Political Bureau