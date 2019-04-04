Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his heartfelt condolences to Environmental Affair Minister Nomvula Mokonyane following the death of her husband Serge Mokonyane on Thursday morning. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa’s thoughts and prayers were with minister Mokonyane, her immediate and extended family as well as friends and associates of Mr Mokonyane.

Mokonyane's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase had earlier confirmed the death.

Ndamase said Mokonyane died at a Johannesburg Hospital on Thursday morning.

He was hospitalised last month and sadly passed on Thursday morning.

“The minister and family are officially in mourning and humbly request privacy at this moment of grief,” Ndamase said.

He said the family would in due course communicate details pertaining to the funeral and any other memorial events and services.