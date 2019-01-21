Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)



Johannesburg - Angelo Agrizzi's fourth day of testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture got off to a bang when he implicated both the ANC and Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

According to Agrizzi, he was told to facilitate monthly payments for then-Dyambu Holdings director, Nomvula Mokonyane.





These payments, alleged to be R50 000 per month, were given to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson who would personally hand over the loot to Mokonyane.





Agrizzi says he also oversaw the maintenance work at Mokonyane's Bryanston home.





During this period Mokonyane was the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety and Bosasa believed that they would benefit financially from this relationship by being awarded a number of tenders, but these never materialised.





In fact, Agrizzi says he raised objections with Watson to the company continuing to pay bribes to Mokonyane and others while receiving no financial benefit in return.





"You are in Africa, do as in Africa," was Watson's response.





Apart from the R50 000 monthly payments, Bosasa also footed the rental car bills for Mokonyane's daughter, who Agrizzi says had a preference for Audi A4 convertibles. These transactions were also entrusted to Agrizzi.





Mokonyane also received an annual Christmas grocery hamper which included, among other things:





* 4 cases of spirits

* various premium brand brandies and other high-end spirits

* 40 mixed cases of beer

* 8 lambs

* 12 cases of frozen chicken





The commission also heard how Agrizzi was tasked with footing the bill the catering at a number of the ANC's Siyanqoba rallies in Gauteng and even paid for the party's R107th birthday cake.





