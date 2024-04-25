Nomzamo Park: Broken promises and voter distrust ahead of Elections 2024

Christopher Buda As South Africa gets ready for coming elections, the noises of broken promises lingers loud at Soweto's Nomzamo Park.

Numerous homes reside in the informal settlement, which faces significant challenges in providing services, underscoring a crucial matter at the core of voter frustration. “I have lived in Nomzamo Park for years, enduring inhumane conditions. We were promised a better life, but it has not come,” said Zamile Mxhego, a resident at Nomzamo Park. “Now, as elections approach, we demand what was pledged to us long ago. It's time for politicians to turn their words into deeds and bring the development we desperately need," she said.

With only five working chemical toilets and a handful of functional taps, the basics of dignified living are a daily struggle. Thulisile Gwanya who is also a resident in Nomzamo Park added, “As another election comes up, I am feeling more doubtful. Unemployment is a big issue, most of us just sit at home.” “Crime is getting worse, and this just shows how tough things are in Nomzamo Park. Every election, we get promises, but nothing gets better. Why should we vote if our problems keep being overlooked?”

Kenneth Hlungwane, who manages the company in charge of cleaning the toilets, blames local leaders for the problems. "The local councillor is letting the people down. He should be asking the city for more toilets and taps. Then, the city would work with us to fix things. he said pointing out that there's a big problem with how things are run at the local government level, said Hlungwane. City officials point to geographical challenges as a reason for the lack of development in Nomzamo Park.

"The City of Joburg currently has no plans to develop Nomzamo because it is located on a flood line and wetland, which would require moving the residents," explained City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane in an interview with GroundUp last year. However, he also noted that there are no plans to relocate the residents, leaving them stuck in uncertainty and adding to their frustration and distrust in the political system. Voters such as Mxhego and Gwanya, who wonder why they should cast ballots when previous ones haven't improved their situation, show a tangible sense of doubt towards the electoral process.