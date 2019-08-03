Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: S'bonelo Ngcobo.

Nongoma - HUNDREDS of women from KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Swaziland gathered at King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Khangela Palace in Nongoma, Zululand, for the Isivivane ceremony. The event is a workshop where women spend five days advising each other about various matters.

The King’s sister-in-law Queen Thakasile said the workshop is meant to give married and unmarried women a platform to share ideas about how to deal with their personal and family challenges.

“We spend five days from Wednesday to Sunday talking among ourselves about how to handle our family affairs. Unmarried women who have children are part of the event because the King wants them to learn how to care for the young ones,” said Thakasile.

She the King had revived the ceremony about 12 years ago after it had been abandoned for years.

Nongoma deputy mayor Nokubekezela Xulu said women were vulnerable because on daily basis they faced with the scourge of femicide.

“Woman had in 1956 marched against the compulsory carrying of dompass, therefore as women we can still say enough is enough to crime, as there is no one else who would fight crime.

“We should also fight against corruption, as right here in Nongoma there are people who are selling water that meant to be supplied for free to communities,” said Xulu.

Xulu also raised concern about the state the King's palaces were in, saying government should instead of wasting public money through corruption should fund them to be restored.

“I don’t know who in the government is not performing his or her work as it is a concern when palaces are being cleaned in preparation of ceremonies,” said Xulu.

Politics Hub