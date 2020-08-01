Norma Gigaba remains behind bars as her lawyers push for her release

By Sifiso Mahlangu Pretoria - Norma Mngoma Gigaba, the wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba remains behind bars at the police cells of a Pretoria police station despite attempts by her lawyers and family to have her released. The 40-year-old was arrested at her Pretoria home on Friday at about 6pm on Friday night. The Hawks have confirmed that she has been charged with malicious damage to property and assault. The Hawks have also said Mngoma Gigaba’s arrest on Friday was about one aspect of a criminal investigation into her, with Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi saying she could face more charges and that there was “more to the case” than the public understood. Police sources told Independent Media that Mngoma Gigaba was also being investigated for theft.

Mulaudzi said on Friday that Mngoma Gigaba would spend the weekend behind bars.

It is understood that her arrest is linked to the damaging of a Mercedes Benz G-wagon, which is believed to be owned by her husband.

On Friday, Gigaba family sources broke the news to Independent Media about the arrest of the former minister’s wife.

Mngoma Gigaba had expected to be released on police bail on Friday night, but police declined her release after several confrontations took place between the police, the family and a prosecutor who is understood to be a friend of the former minister’s wife.

Mngoma is expected to spend the weekend in police cells at the Brooklyn Police Station, east of Pretoria.

Outside the Brooklyn Police Station on Friday night, lawyer Johan Du Plessis arrived at the police station accompanied by two attorneys.

Du Plessis told Independent Media: "We can confirm to you that Mrs Gigaba will be spending the night here. There has been much consultation to get her out but unfortunately she will be spending the night.

“She will appear in court on Monday. We can't say who will be representing her at this point. That is an interest to us." Du Plessis said, when asked if Advocate Dali Mpofu had been approached.

Family sources said the rift between the Gigaba's intensified in the early days of the lockdown. They would not be drawn to comment on speculation that Gigaba had 'moved on' or if there was an TV editor involved in the love triangle.

"Things are bad. The families tried to get involved but it didn't help. There are also those rumours but I can't confirm. It's sad, but I think it's over," the source said.

** The Gigaba family is set to speak exclusively to Independent Media on Saturday.

