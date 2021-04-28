North West ANC suspends former premier Supra Mahumapelo for five years

Cape Town – Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo – who is opposed to the ’’step aside’’ resolution – has been suspended from the ANC for five years.

On April 16, the ANC's interim provincial committee had taken the decision to temporarily suspend Mahumapelo's party membership, pending an outcome of a disciplinary process. A letter, dated three days later, from interim provincial committee co-ordinator Hlomani Chauke had informed Mahumapelo of the temporary suspension.

The 52-year-old Mahumapelo was accused of addressing a gathering at which he advised a local mayor to ignore the interim structure's instruction to resign from office.

The ANC North West's provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) says he has a right to appeal the decision, as it will affect his status as an MP. Acting provincial ANC Women's League secretary Bitsa Lekonpane, a Mahumapelo ally, was also found guilty on misconduct charges and suspended from the party for five years.

The duo were accused of convening a rally aimed at sowing disunity in the ANC ranks in the province. It took place metres from an ANC Siyanqoba rally (IPC) in Mareetsane in December last year, which had been organised by North West's interim leadership.

....and Supra Mahumapelo must undergo a 3 year political leadership mentorship under none other than former president Thabo Mbeki.

’’After considering the aggravating factors as submitted by the presenter of evidence on behalf of the ANC represented by the IPC in the North West province, the committee therefore concluded on the following: that both members are hereby suspended from the ANC for a period of five years with immediate effect. That both respondents must be removed from the lists of public representatives of the ANC," said PDC chairperson Wendy Matsemela.

"Both respondents are advised of their right in respect of the appeal or review the verdict or sanctions accordingly with the national disciplinary committee of appeals in terms of rule 25.36 and rule 25.38 of the ANC constitution, respectively.

’’The said application for appeal or review must be lodged with the national disciplinary committee of appeals within 21 days from the date of the receipt of the ruling."

Mahumapelo is expected to undergo a mentorship programme on political leadership under former president Thabo Mbeki for three years.

Commenting earlier on his temporary suspension, Mahumapelo had said he has written to the party’s national disciplinary committee of appeal to set it aside.

“We are fighting that suspension. The suspension is meant to threaten us, to make us afraid. It is meant to suppress us and to damage our political reputation and standing in the eyes of the people.

“How can you suspend a person for going to a meeting, for talking? None of the people in the hall complained. The person who complained is someone who was not in the meeting,” he said.

At the weekend, Mahumapelo called on the party to suspend the application of its “step aside” resolution until its next national conference.

“My own view is that parts of that resolution which are in conflict with the law must be suspended until we go to the next national conference,” he said on Sunday in addressing ANC branches in Delareyville, North West.

Mahumapelo called on the branches to write to the national executive committee (NEC) to say some aspects of the resolution are in conflict with the law. He said to address the problem, those aspects should be sorted at the party's next national conference in December 2022.

He said the national conference, and not the NEC, was the only structure that can address the issue.

