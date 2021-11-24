North West ANC to probe its own councillors for electing EFF councillor as Speaker of Mamusa Local Municipality

Johannesburg – The ANC in the North West has vowed to act against some of the councillors who secretly voted for an EFF councillor Olebogeng Mogorosi as Speaker of the Mamusa Local Municipality against party instructions. North West ANC Interim Provincial Committee coordinator Hlomane Chauke said his party condemned in the strongest possible terms the developments in the Mamusa council where ANC members elected to vote in a secret ballot against the directive of the organisation.

“In the worst act of counter-revolution, some ANC councillors who are unknown at this stage, voted in favour of the candidate of the opposition, electing him as Speaker of the Mamusa municipality. “The ANC vehemently condemns this act of disloyalty and betrayal, which undermines the will of the people of Mamusa,” Chauke said. He said the ANC secured victory during recent local government elections, winning seven out of eight wards and was represented by nine councillors in a 16-member council, saying the support that the ANC was enjoying in Mamusa was also demonstrated 22 months ago when the ANC secured victory during a hotly contested by-election, following the disbandment of the previous council.

"The ANC will investigate the conduct of our councillors whose actions have brought the movement into disrepute. Our councillors have recently signed deployment contracts, committing themselves to respect the constitution of the ANC. The actions of these faceless elements constitute gross violation of our deployment contract and the ANC constitution," he said. Chauke said the committee would continue its engagements with its councillors with a view of exposing those who voted in this way, and ensuring they faced the full might of the ANC's constitution.