North West DA chairperson dismisses racial bias claims over Van Huyssteen appointment

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is under fire for appointing Hendriette van Huyssteen, a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in North West, despite her suspension by the Legal Practice Council (LPC). This has led to criticism from within the party, with some members alleging that the DA is more lenient towards white members while being stricter with black members.

Van Huyssteen, who was ranked third on the DA’s list of candidates, has served in the North West legislature since June 14. However, records show that she was suspended by the LPC for failing to submit an audit report and practising without a Fidelity Fund Certificate since 2019. Her suspension, which took effect on December 2, 2021, remains in place.

In response to the allegations of racial bias and internal tensions, Freddy Sonakile, North West DA chairperson, has dismissed these claims, saying, “There is no racial diversity issue in the DA. Our stance on appointments to public office is merit-based and not based on race or gender quotas.” He emphasised that the party’s selection process is stringent and designed to maintain the highest standards of integrity and competence. “Our processes are thorough and assess candidates' understanding of the party and government, their qualifications, track record, community activism, and commitment,” Sonakile continued.

“I can confirm without any doubt that there are no tensions within our party. Anyone who suggests otherwise is merely being mischievous.” Sonakile has also downplayed the severity of Van Huyssteen’s suspension, explaining that it was an administrative matter involving outstanding audit reports after she had stopped practising as an attorney in 2021. “The matter of Ms van Huyssteen is before our Federal Legal Commission (FLC). Once the investigaton is concluded, the party will communicate the outcome,” he said.

The DA has previously been vocal about holding public officials accountable, such as opposing the inclusion of individuals like John Hlophe in the Judicial Services Commission due to past misconduct. This has raised questions about whether the party applies its standards consistently. The controversy surrounding Van Huyssteen's appointment has brought to light concerns about the DA's internal dynamics and the fairness of its disciplinary processes.