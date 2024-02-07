North West Department of Health to commission new X-ray machines in all districts

By Olerato Manyaapelo The North West Department of Health has begun the commissioning of new X-ray machines across all districts in the province.

On January 25, North West MEC of Health Madoda Sambatha conducted an oversight visit to Itsoseng Community Health Centre to evaluate the radiography unit, witnessing the inaugural operation featuring the newly commissioned X-ray machine. In the oversight visit, Sambatha commended the Ditsobotla community members for their dedication and proactive advocacy. Sambatha further emphasised the importance for increased innovation within the Ditsobotla municipality and the province at large. These health innovations are crucial in addressing the community needs and fostering positive development. The newly commissioned medical device will be used by the community health centre’s radiographers to produce images of the patient’s body. This will make medical diagnoses easier, and it allows the community health centre’s healthcare professionals to visualise bones, organs, and tissues.

To receive such a machine signifies a significant enhancement of the facility’s healthcare capabilities. This does not only reduce the burden on patients who might need to travel for such services, but also strengthens the healthcare infrastructure within the rural community, promoting better access to health service delivery. Furthermore, the commissioning of the new X-rays in the North West province reflects a commitment to ensuring that quality medical services are not only centralised but are also extended to the far reaches of the province. The department purchased about 10 fully digital X-ray machines for 10 hospitals in the province. The first hospital to receive the digital X-ray machine from this big project was Job Shimankana Tabane on December 18.

Following this, the second to receive this X-ray was Itsoseng community health centre and the department plans to continue with this project by putting these new digital X-ray machines in more hospitals and community health centres around the province, including Schweizer Reneke, Moses Kotana, Potchefstroom, Koster, Taung, General de le Rey, Nic Bodenstein and Bloemhof. The commissioning of new X-ray machines at the district level will enhance the department’s overall commitment to use digital technology in advancing healthcare services. This technology upgrade does not only streamline the diagnostic process, but also facilitates improved communication and collaboration within the healthcare systems.

It contributes to a more environmentally friendly approach by reducing the need for traditional film. These newly commissioned X-ray machines prove that the North West Department of Health is committed to healthcare technology advancements. The digital format allows the healthcare professionals to easily store patient data, retrieve and share diagnostic data. The shift to these digital X-ray machines in the province aligns with the environmental considerations, as it reduces reliance on traditional film processing methods that involve the use of chemicals. These digital X-rays reflect the government’s commitment to improve public healthcare services and it signifies an investment in advanced healthcare technology which aims at enhancing diagnostic capabilities in rural health facilities.