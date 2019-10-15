Rustenburg - Capacity must not be used to cover lack of accountability, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nafcoc) in North West said on Tuesday.
"Municipalities in the North West are in shambles because of rampant corruption and lack of accountability by the decision-makers who hold top official positions," spokesperson Tshepang Ramosepele said.
"Lack of capacity cannot therefore be used as these are highly-skilled individuals who choose to do wrong.
"We therefore believe that more emphasis must be directed at holding top officials accountable," Ramosepele said.
He said the chamber welcomed the initiative by the North West Provincial Treasury to build capacity among the junior supply chain and treasury officials in the municipalities.