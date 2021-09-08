North West Premier Bushy Maape promises to crack whip on rogue municipalities

Johannesburg - ANC veteran and newly-elected North West Premier Bushy Maape has promised to crack the whip on rogue municipalities in his province minutes after taking over from former premier Job Mokgoro in the provincial legislature on Tuesday. He also promised to create job opportunities for his people and to deliver services to the largely rural communities of the province.

Maape made the commitment during his acceptable speech in the North West legislature following his plain sailing victory over his DA counterpart, Winston Rabotapi. Despite his overwhelming victory, Maape also promised to continue strong relations with the opposition parties in the legislature. In his address, he said he would honour and reward the vote of confidence shown in him by conducting the affairs of his office and delivering government services for the benefit of all the people of North West.

He also said that he would harness the skills and talents of all people of North West for the common benefit of its people. “We will do everything in our power to ensure that performance and delivery by departments is accelerated to match the expectations of the people of the North West,” Maape said. His election culminated with the legislature’s recess, which would allow various political parties to campaign for their respective parties ahead of the upcoming elections.

Maape said on his return, he and his yet to be announced Cabinet, would share with residents some of their strategic focus areas that would deal with service delivery and job creation. “The North West province will continue to work with the national Cabinet to guide the remaining work of the section 100 intervention team. As we come close to completing the remaining milestones of the intervention, we shall ensure that the legislature and its committees are briefed periodically until a decision is taken about the intervention. “We commit to work in collaboration with all political parties in delivery of services. We are perceptive to and accept the importance of diverse views aimed at improving public administration.

“We believe that broad consultation across sectors and stakeholders will enrich our decision making and enhance participatory governance,” Maape said. While the Premier extended an olive branch to the opposition, ANC chief whip Paul Sebegoe slammed them. “Despite much hype by doomsayers from opposition parties that sought to project the ANC as a divided party, the unity of the ANC Caucus has prevailed, reaffirming the centrality of the ANC and its determination to deepen transformation and accelerate service delivery to our communities,” Sebegoe said,

He further said: “The democratic outcome has paved the way not only for the provincial legislature but the ANC collective deployed to the institutions to relentlessly pursue its objective to serve the people of the North West who are yearning for accelerated service delivery and good governance.” The DA in North West said they noted the election of Maape, DA’s chief whip Freddy Sonakile said Maape “brings nothing new to the table”.