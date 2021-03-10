Northern Cape ANC to hold provincial conference at end of April

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

THE ANC in Northern Cape has set a date to hold its 9th provincial conference - from April 30 to May 2. ANC provincial secretary Deshi Ngxanga said the provincial conference was delayed as the bi-annual branch general meetings (BBGMs) had to be postponed twice due to Covid-19 restrictions. “The ANC provincial conference will take the form of a hybrid event. The number of delegates who will participate in the provincial conference will be limited as the number of participants exceeds the number prescribed by alert Level 1 in terms of the Disaster Management Act regulations,” said Ngxanga. He said that all ANC branches would qualify to send three delegates for the first 100 members. “Thereafter one delegate per 100 members will be permitted. “To accommodate all the delegates, whilst adhering to the Covid-19 regulations, regional delegates will be required to assemble at a central point in their respective regions.”

Ngxanga said that a total of 683 delegates were expected to participate in the 9th provincial conference.

“The conference will take place in line with the national guidelines and rules endorsed by the national executive committee. Disciplinary action or criminal charges will be instituted against any trespassers at the conference venues.”

Ngxanga said the following conference venues had been allocated per region:

Namakwa District: Namakwa guest farm

Frances Baard District: Mittah Seperepere Convention Centre (voting delegates) and Jim Summers Hall (non-voting delegates)

Pixley ka Seme District: De Aar Town Hall

John Taolo Gaetsewe District: Thabo Moorosi Multi-purpose Hall

ZF Mgcawu District: Eiland holiday resort

He added that the ANC had appointed Elexion as the electoral agency to manage BBGMs and the provincial conference.

“They have experience about the dynamics in the Province and will be able to deal with any eventuality that might arise in the build-up to and at the provincial conference.

“All systems are in place to ensure a successful provincial conference.”

Diamond Fields Advertiser