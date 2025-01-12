'Not a Mapaila move': Nxesi clarifies SACP's decision to independently contest 2026 elections

SA Communist Party (SACP) deputy national chairperson Thulas Nxesi has clarified that the party's decision to contest the upcoming local government elections in 2026 was not a move by general secretary Solly Mapaila but the SACP's plan. Nxesi expressed his concerns at the ANC's 113th birthday celebrations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town on Saturday where he was mocked by ANC supporters.

This led to the ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who was the programme director of the day, intervening to stabilise the situation. Mapaila was not present and was reported to be attending the inauguration of the Venezuelan president. In December, the communist party resolved that it would contest elections alone without the ANC. This was also reiterated during the party's 5th special congress held in Boksburg in December.

The SACP is unhappy with the ANC's decision to include the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the government of national unity (GNU). Mapaila has harshly criticised the move saying it was a "sell-out" move because the DA's values do not align with the development of the black community. He labelled the DA as neo-liberals who only prioritised white people's interests more than the majority of blacks.

Nxesi stated that the SACP wanted to remain in the tripartite alliance despite their decision. "The SACP’s decision is not a Mapaila one but a congress decision, so, our ally is the ANC and not the DA," Nxesi told over 20,000 supporters at the stadium. "We want to take this opportunity to address the issue of Alliance reconfiguration, which remains unresolved despite over 17 years of dedicated efforts and engagements.

"We approach this matter with a clear understanding of the Alliance’s character. Ours is a strategic Alliance of independent yet interdependent allies." Nxesi further warned leaders to refrain from name-calling and insults in case of disagreements for the sake of the alliance. This is after Mantashe said that Mapaila was opposing GNU because he wanted something in return.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed the need for the two to unite to ensure that the ANC remains in power. He was worried that the SACP's move might leave the ANC even in deeper problems than before. According to Ramaphosa, the tripartite alliance was the best example of strategic unity in the world.