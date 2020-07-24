’Not surprised’: FITA heads to Supreme Court of Appeal over ban on cigarette sales

Cape Town - The Fair Trade Tobacco Association says the latest legal setback in its fight to have the ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted was not unexpected and they will now take the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, dealt smokers another blow on Friday when it dismissed, with costs, FITA's application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment upholding the government's ban on the sale of tobacco and vaping products.

FITA chairman Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said the company had been prepared for the dismissal and had studied the judgment.

"As things currently stand, we are in the process of preparing a petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal which we are hoping to file next week," Mnguni said.

Advocate Arnold Stubel, for FITA, cited at least 10 grounds on which it claimed the court came to the wrong decision when it ruled against the lifting of selling cigarettes and related products.