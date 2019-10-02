Durban - Two of the country’s prominent political analysts believe that nothing can save Mmusi Maimane, who has been significantly weakened by a series of scandals in the past few weeks, from the axe.
The analysts believe that even pre-empting his opponents who are believed to be hitting him with calculated leaks, by coming out clean on potential future scandals, cannot save him.
This comes as some provincial leaders of the DA who are considered to be part of the so-called 'black caucus' are closing ranks around Maimane whose job has already been given to Alan Winde, the Premier of the Western Cape by the Institute of Race Relations.
Helen Zille recently joined the think tank.
Seasoned political analyst, Xolani Dube from the Durban-based Xubera Institute, said the way the party’s national leader is tainted, it appears as if he has become the “Jacob Zuma of the DA”. He said scandals of leaders are carefully archived and only leaked when they are being pushed out of office.