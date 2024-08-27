‘Nothing more than desperate tactics’: MKPYL defends Floyd Shivambu’s appointment amid criticism

The Umkhonto weSizwe Youth League (MKPYL) has firmly defended the appointment of Floyd Shivambu as the National Organiser of the MKP. This comes after Shivambu resigned from the EFF to join the MK Party earlier this month.

According to the MKPYL spokesperson, Ntateko Mkhabela the recent criticism and online hostility towards Shivambu are nothing more than desperate tactics from those threatened by the progressive change the movement represents. Mkhabela emphasises that Shivambu’s appointment comes at a crucial moment. “As our party works tirelessly to strengthen its foundations and expand its influence at the grassroots level, we require leaders with both the political acumen and the commitment to advance our revolutionary agenda.

“Shivambu embodies these qualities and is fully equipped to help steer our movement towards the realisation of our collective aspirations,” Mkhabela said. The MKP youth leader critiques what he calls the bitterness from some detractors, who are unable to accept Shivambu’s commitment to the revolutionary cause. Mkhabela says these attacks not only reflect a resistance to change but also an attempt to disrupt the progress being made.

“Constructive political discourse is essential for a thriving democracy,” Mkhabela said. “However, the recent attacks on Shivambu are not rooted in genuine critique but in a toxic effort to derail our movement’s progress.” The MKPYL stands united in support of Shivambu, recognising his ability to turn criticism into an opportunity for reflection and growth, the youth leader says.

Mkhabela has urged all progressive forces to acknowledge the strategic significance of Shivambu’s role and to support him in fortifying the party. “Our focus must remain on the political struggle, not on distractions from those resistant to change,” he said. The MKPYL says Shivambu’s leadership marks a new era for the movement — one defined by bold strategy, unwavering commitment to the people, and a clear vision for the future.