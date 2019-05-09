President Cyril Ramaphosa casts his vote at Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo, Soweto. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday, said there was nothing wrong with its chairperson Glen Mashinini accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa to cast his vote at in Chiawelo, Soweto.



Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said what Mashinini did was something that has been done before.





"In the history of the electoral commission, presidents in office have often been by accompanied to voting stations. I want to invite you to check that if you haven't had an opportunity to do so," Moepya said.





Several organisations had expressed their concerns over this act and viewed it as biased.





"IEC is supposed to be impartial, independent and should treat all the parties equally and the actions of Glen Mashinini are in all aspects irrational, unfair and equates to misconduct," Forum 4 Service Delivery said.





Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.



