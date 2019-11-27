Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed confidence that it would make EFF leader Julius Malema be held accountable for discharging a firearm in public.
On Wednesday, Malema was charged at the East London Magistrate Court on five counts over discharging a rifle in Mdantsane last year where the party was celebrating its fifth anniversary celebration at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
Video footage of Malema firing the rifle emerged shortly after the rally. Malema previously denied there he had discharged a rifle with live ammunition.
Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the charges.
“The case has been postponed to 24 February 2020 for the state to provide the defence with the docket contents and the video footage,” Tyali said.