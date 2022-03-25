NPA confiscates R18m allegedly stolen by Lesotho officials and transferred into SA banks

Durban - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has been granted a forfeiture order of R18 million, money that was fraudulently paid into South African banks by Lesotho government officials. NPA Free State regional spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said on Friday that the officials allegedly siphoned approximately R50m from state coffers through a well orchestrated scheme in which they inflated and diverted payments meant for suppliers to themselves and their companies which had not rendered any services to the state.

Shuping said that the Free State High Court granted the forfeiture order after the AFU proved that the money was fraudulently paid into Absa, Capitec, FNB and Standard Bank accounts to defraud the Lesotho government. “The Lesotho Asset Forfeiture Unit and Lesotho Mounted Police requested the assistance of the AFU, the Hawks and the Financial Intelligence Centre when they established that officials from the Ministry of Finance have allegedly siphoned approximately R50m and deposited R31m into South African banks. "AFU investigator Oddie Mradla found out that more than R18m was still available to be preserved and advocate Bishum Somaru launched an urgent application in the Free State High Court to freeze the bank accounts. The money has now been forfeited and it will be paid back into the coffers ofthe Lesotho government," Shuping said.

He said that further investigations revealed that there was R7.3m that was paid into the personal accounts of the officials who are accused of defrauding the Lesotho government. Shuping added that the money had also been preserved after the AFU applied for an unopposed preservation order. “The AFU will apply for the forfeiture of this money in April 2022. Seven officials from the Lesotho Ministry of Finance are currently facing charges of fraud and money laundering in the Maseru Magistrate’s Court," Shuping said.