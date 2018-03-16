NPA head Shaun Abrahams is expected to make an announcement on former president Jacob Zuma's prosecution on Friday afternoon. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams is expected to make an announcement on former president Jacob Zuma's prosecution on Friday.

Abrahams will make the long-awaited announcement at 15:30pm which would finally put an end to speculation on whether or not Zuma will be charged corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

Abrahams had given the deadline of March 15 that he would make an announcement on whether Zuma would face corruption charges following submissions from prosecutors advising him on the matter.

On Wednesday the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) lost its court bid to halt Abrahams from making the announcement.

Casac had asked the Constitutional Court to block Abrahams from making the decision as he was conflicted.

The charges that Zuma could face relate to the spy tapes matter and if the charges are reinstated he could face 18 charges for 700 counts of corruption, money laundering, fraud and racketeering.

Last year, the Supreme Court confirmed a High Court decision that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe erred when he decided to drop the corruption charges against Zuma in 2009.

Political Bureau