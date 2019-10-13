The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is in the dark on former president Jacob Zuma’s next legal move regarding his corruption charges.
Zuma is facing a litany of corruption, fraud and money laundering charges stemming from the late 1990s multibillion arms deal where it is alleged he received bribes via convicted Durban fraudster, Schabir Shaik.
The NPA’s spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Kara, told Independent Media on Sunday that the authority will just go to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday and see what transpires.
“The matter has been set down for the trial from 15 to 18 October. We will have to wait for Tuesday to see what will transpire and how the matter will proceed,” Kara said.
On Friday a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court, led by Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni, working with Judges Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn, ruled that the prosecution of Zuma must proceed.