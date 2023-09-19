NPA intensifies investigations into Dr Hoosen Haffajee murder, boosts capacity in TRC cases

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not only bolstered its capacity to deal with cases related to apartheid era crimes, it has also assured that it would intensify investigations into the death of Dr Hoosen Haffajee following a monumental judgment in his case last week. KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Zaba Nkosi last week set aside a March 1978 ruling by an apartheid-era magistrate who found that Haffajee took his own life while in detention.

Nkosi then handed down a judgment which recommended criminal charges against police officers and an informant implicated in the brutal murder of Haffajee, 46 years ago. The NPA said it would work closely with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Unit within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) to intensify investigations into Haffajee’s murder. So far, the NPA has re-opened 88 TRC cases for investigation, with 16 matters where decisions have been taken.

“We have 11 matters on the criminal court roll where suspects have been charged or where inquests have been opened. Presently there are 135 matters under investigation,” said NPA spokesperson, advocate Mthunzi Mhaga. Earlier this year, the NPA appointed 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators within the various divisions to deal specifically with TRC matters. The NPA appointed an experienced senior counsel to review the measures that have been adopted to deal with and prosecute TRC matters and to provide recommendations as needed.

This, Mhaga said, was is in line with the remarks made by the Full Bench in the judgment handed down during the case of anti-apartheid activist, Ahmed Timol in the South Gauteng High Court in 2019. “The NPA will implement required additional measures to ensure accountability for TRC matters, despite the regrettable delays stemming from past inaction. “With regard to the Haffajee matter, the NPA will engage his family to ensure that they are regularly updated and empowered until the matter is finalised.