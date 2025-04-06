NPA is being deliberately 'dismantled' to advance political agendas, says ATM president Vuyo Zungula

President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, believes that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was deliberately being "dismantled" to advance political agendas. "The NPA is being deliberately destroyed so that it can pursue political cases, but when it comes to cases that affect ordinary citizens, the NPA does not focus on them," Zungula said.

Addressing party supporters at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsana, Eastern Cape, on Saturday, Zungula accused the NPA of being destroyed in order to pursue political cases. "If you look closely, we have an NPA that prioritises political cases. It has become a political tool, rather than a tool for justice, where people can have confidence in the justice system." IOL reached out the the NPA for comment and the story will be updated once comment is received

ATM President @ZungulaVuyo addressing the masses in attendance at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsana.#ATMInCommunities pic.twitter.com/TKFvrlt7G7 — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) April 5, 2025 In recent weeks, the NPA has faced heavy criticism for its handling of the case involving Timothy Omotoso, who was found not guilty of charges including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault. In her verdict, Judge Irma Schoeman highlighted the State's significant shortcomings, particularly its inadequate cross-examination of the accused.

“He was not cross-examined on his denial with reference to the complainant’s testimonies. No attempt was made to elicit inconsistencies or improbabilities. His cross-examination consisted mainly of putting a very limited synopsis of the complainant’s evidence, which he denied," the judge said. Zungula also strongly criticised the justice system, calling it a norm for suspected criminals to walk free in South Africa. "This week there was much discussion because of the failures of the NPA. The NPA is the one institution that needs to ensure that people who commit wrongdoing are put behind bars.