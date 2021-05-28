NPA mulling separation of former MP Vincent Smith’s trial from Agrizzi

Cape Town – The corruption and fraud case involving former MP Vincent Smith and former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to July 8 in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court.

The postponement is to allow for time to assess Agrizzi’s health and to decide whether or not to separate the trial of the two accused, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said on Friday.

’’The two have been charged with corruption, while Smith faces additional charges of fraud and corruption. The corruption charges are in relation to both his personal capacity and that of a sole director and shareholder of Euroblitz (Pty) Ltd.

’’Smith’s fraud charge emanates from his failure to disclose to the registrar of parliamentary members’ interests the gratifications he received from Bossasa, pursuant to the corrupt activities with which he, Euroblitz and Agrizzi are charged.’’

Smith has a provisional restraint order of R46 million, which was issued on February 2, against his property, his company and a portion of his daughters' assets.

IOL