Durban - Despite telling the Pietermaritzburg High Court almost two weeks ago that it is finally ready to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is mum on the number of witnesses it has lined up for the case.
Appearing for the state, Advocate Billy Downer SC (Senior Counsel) told the court that they were ready to proceed with the case but they have to wait for Zuma’s appeal after a failed permanent stay of prosecution.
When asked by Independent Media on Tuesday how many witnesses they will rely on in order to nail Zuma, spokesperson for the NPA in KZN Natasha Kara responded vaguely and avoided the questions altogether.
“You are encouraged to follow the proceedings in court,” said Kara.
Kara was also asked, considering the threat the witnesses are facing due to involvement in the high-profile case, how many of them have been placed under witness protection but she did not address the question.