NDPP Shamila Batohi and Investigative Directorate head Hermione Cronje at a media briefing at NPA offices in Silverton. File picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/(ANA).

The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi and NPA head of Investigative Directorate, Adv Hermione Cronje are ready to place those who were involved in the theft of more R250 million at Estina Dairy Farm behind bars. Batohi and Cronje made these revelations during a round table discussions with the media at their headquarters in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The latest plan to pounce on all implicated individuals following after charges were withdrawn against eight suspects in November last year due to insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

On Monday, Cronje who is responsible for all state capture related cases, revealed that her unit - which includes highly experienced Hawks investigators and various private forensic investigators - has gathered enough evidence to reinstate the charges against some of the accused and possibly new suspects.

“We are waiting for the last piece of evidence from the United Arab Emirates before we could enroll the case in court,” Cronje said