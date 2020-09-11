NPA report shows increase in conviction rate

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has revealed that its prosecutors have obtained 217 467 convictions in all criminal courts with a conviction rate of 93% in the 2019/20 financial year. The prosecuting body revealed this in its annual report that was recently tabled in the National Assembly. The report showed that there were 782 convictions in high courts, 21 246 in regional courts, 195 439 in the district courts. The convictions in the district courts were recorded at 95.3% and were described as the highest in the last five years. "To address the harm caused to victims by crime, prosecutors have obtained 842 compensation orders to the value of R103 930 591.20," the report stated.

The report also showed that persons convicted for corruption in the public and private sector increased by 17.8%.

There were convictions of 416 people in the period ending in March, an increase from 353 recorded in the previous financial year.

However, the number of 183 government officials convicted of corruption, was 9.4% below the target of 202 officials.

"The number of convictions is also a 12.9% decline compared to the previous financial year, during which 210 officials were convicted.

"It is, however, encouraging to note that serious sentences are imposed by all divisions when convictions are obtained," read the report.

The convictions of government officials was a contrast to individuals convicted of corruption in the private sector where there was an increase of 62.9%, from 143 to 233 accused.

The NPA also said it has identified priority cases, which included high profile and long outstanding corruption cases, that should be closely monitored and collectively pursued with the Hawks in order to restore the credibility of these institutions.

"At the end of March 2020, only five months after the identification of 86 priority corruption cases, 16 were already enrolled of which 14 involve corruption committed at municipalities."

According to the report, the 14 municipalities cases accounted for just over R202m million in value.

The NPA has now strengthened cooperation with the Hawks, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu, Independent Police Investigating Unit, Special Investigating Unit and Anti-Corruption Task Team.

It said its commitment to curb violent crimes and the impact of these crimes on the community have shown some inspiring and significant results.

This happened as 4098 sexual offeences convictions were obtained from 5451 cases while 3193 murder convictions were recorded from 3987 finalised cases.

Organised crime was also dealt a blow as a 242 convictions were obtained from 254 finalised cases with a verdict.

These included complex commercial crimes (599 convictions from 649 cases), environmental crimes (857 convictions from 883), copper theft and essential infrastructure prosecutions (544 convictions from 631), money laundering (72 from 73 finalised cases) and cybercrime prosecutions (320 from 325).

Political Bureau