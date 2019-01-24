Suspended National Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Nongcobo Jiba during Justice Mokgoro's inquiry in Centurion. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday that it had taken note of the allegations that have emerged from the affidavit and testimony of Angelo Agrizzi which implicated some senior prosecutors in wrongdoing related to the Bosasa case. Testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State capture for the seventh day, Agrizzi said Bosasa Operations paid bribes of up to R100,000 a month to prominent senior prosecutors of the NPA from around 2009 or 2010, up until the end of 2016 in order to stifle prosecution against the company.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the prosecuting authority would be taking into consideration all the information shared by Agrizzi at the commission and that action would be taken against those found to have engaged in corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

"While the NPA has always been on record about the reasons for the delays given by the prosecution teams working on the case over time, no information emanating from witness testimonies will be discarded without interrogation," Mfaku said.

"Should there be credible evidence that implicates NPA officials in nefarious activities, including corruption and defeating the ends of justice, among others, serious action will be taken against them."





Agrizzi said suspended deputy national director at the NPA, Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and special director of public prosecution Lawrence Mrwebi were paid R100,000 a month and R10,000 a month, respectively, to save Bosasa from possible prosecution.

During that period, the NPA was involved in investigating graft at Bosasa -- now trading as African Global Operations -- after the Special Investigating Unit raised red flags in 2009 about the company's alleged corrupt relationship with the department of correctional services.

Agrizzi said Jiba and Mrwebi had provided Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson with details of the status of the investigation and the prosecution into Bosasa and supplied the company with the key documents related to the investigation in return for cash on a monthly basis.

Jiba and Mrwebi are currently facing an inquiry of their own about their fitness to hold office. The Zondo Commission continues.

African News Agency (ANA)