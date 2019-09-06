The NPA informed AfriForum that they were going to prosecute Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for the alleged assault of a colonel in the SAPS, the organisation said. Picture: Getrude Makhafola (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) informed AfriForum that they were going to prosecute Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, EFF spokesperson for the alleged assault of a colonel in the SAPS, the organisation said in a statement on Friday. This follows AfriForum’s announcement in July this year that they would approach the court with a mandamus application to force the NPA to make decisions on the prosecution of Malema on this and two other pending cases against him.

Malema and Ndlozi in April 2018 allegedly assaulted a senior policeman in uniform in an incident that was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The senior policeman opened a case but it received no police attention until AfriForum’s private prosecution unit enquired about the investigation in January 2019.

“Although we welcome the NPA’s decision to prosecute, it is regrettable that AfriForum had to put so much pressure on them simply to fulfil their constitutional duty. We will carefully monitor the case to ensure that the complainant gets justice,” advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit said.

