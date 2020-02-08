Johannesburg - The NPA has announced on Friday that it is withdrawing charges against three former senior SARS officials, who were accused of involvement in setting up a "rogue unit" within the South African Revenue Service.
The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Advocate Shamila Batohi withdrew charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg and Johan Van Loggerenberg, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Friday.
The NDPP said it had informed relevant prosecutors and the lawyers for the accused of its decision.
The former SARS officials faced various charges, including that they had set up an illegal unit within SARS to spy on taxpayers.
Pillay and Van Rensburg were charged with contravening the Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication Related Information Act, after they were accused of bugging the offices of the former Directorate of Special Operations (DSO or Scorpions) in the NPA.