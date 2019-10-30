Pretoria - The National Assembly’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) said on Wednesday the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board had failed South Africa.
"NSFAS has been plagued by corruption, particularly by employees who have taken loan money fraudulently, and governance has collapsed," the committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement.
The committee also rejected a report by South African Express (SA Express) and raised concerns about Alexkor.
The three entities had met with Scopa to explain why they had not tabled their 2018/18 annual reports.
NSFAS has provided a date when it will submit, but neither SA Express nor Alexkor has indicated when they will submit their reports.