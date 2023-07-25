Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has called for BRICS nations to continue to work together in the changing geopolitical climate. She said cooperation among BRICS nations was crucial to advance the cause of the bloc.

She added that the world has moved into an uncertain future with many risks and the changes in the geopolitical environment. “The world has moved into a new and uncertain geopolitical period when the effectiveness of the previously accepted global order is in question,” said Ntshavheni. She also said there were rising military tensions and reconfigured trade and investment relations.

Ntshavheni was addressing the meeting of BRICS national security advisers in Johannesburg on Tuesday. She said BRICS was an important platform where member states could raise issues around their national security. “Globally we have seen a number of emerging threats that include international terrorism, radicalisation, violent extremism, drug trafficking, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, conventional arms and transnational crimes,” said Ntshavheni.

She said this includes financial crimes, money laundering, and unconstitutional changes of governments. “The global nature of these security issues has no respect for borders, which implies that they can be easily imported and negatively impact our countries’ stability and security,” she said. The meeting was an opportunity for national security advisers to strengthen their cooperation on security matters.

She said many countries were adopting inward-looking positions despite the changing global realities. BRICS was a platform for all member states to address these concerns and security issues. BRICS national security advisers are meeting ahead of the meeting of the bloc in August.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said more than 50 countries from Africa have been invited to take part in the BRICS summit. The bloc has also invited countries from other parts of the world including those who want to join it. Saudi Arabia, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Uruguay are among the countries that have expressed an interest to join BRICS.