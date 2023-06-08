Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has reiterated that South Africa will host the BRICS summit in August, but if there are changes from the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC), chaired by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, an announcement will be made. Ntshavheni said that the IMC continues to work on the summit and was discussing a number of permutations.

But once recommendations have been made to Cabinet and a decision taken the government will make an announcement. For now South Africa remained the host for the BRICS summit until there were changes, she said. Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media on Thursday on the decisions of the Cabinet, said the IMC will from time to time submit its reports to the Cabinet.

“We have indicated as we speak now nothing has changed. South Africa is hosting the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. If there are any changes from the work of the IMC that they recommend to Cabinet and a decision is taken there will be an announcement to that effect,” said Ntshavheni. It has been reported that Pretoria has asked China to host the BRICS summit. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to travel to Moscow and Kyiv with five other African leaders to try and mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Ntshavheni also confirmed that Ramaphosa had another telephone discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ntshavheni said the conflict in the Ukraine has a huge impact on the cost of living on the continent.