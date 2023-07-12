NUM applauds Mantashe's stance against decision to decommission Komati Power Station

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in the Highveld Region applauded the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe for standing firm against the government and Eskom’s decision to decommission Komati Power Station in Mpumalanga. NUM said it was crucial to recognise that Mantashe has not forgotten his roots after having risen through the ranks as a worker leader and the general secretary of the progressive union.

The trade union alleged that he understood the hidden agenda of European investors, who seek to exploit our resources for their benefit, leaving our province and its people to bear the brunt of the consequences. This comes after the power station was taken off the grid last year in October. It expressed concerns and dissatisfaction with the move. It said the process had led to absolute poverty in the Nkangala District and the entire province.

NUM’s Highveld Deputy Regional Secretary, Thapelo Malekutu, said the unilateral decommissioning of Komati perpetuated inequality, unemployment, and poverty. He added that the residents of Steve Tshwete and Emalahleni municipalities relied heavily on this Power Station for their survival given the high unemployment rate. “The decommissioning does not address the triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment; the decommissioning is in paradox to address triple challenges,” Malekutu added.

He said Eskom made empty promises about training residents to work at the station. “Residents are currently sleeping on empty stomachs because of recklessness by the government,” Malekutu added. Malekutu stated that the study was supposed to be conducted and training centres established before closing down Komati Power Station.

The trade union accused European investors of showing no concern for the devastating job losses the province will suffer as a result of their self-serving agenda. “The urgent need of our country lies in the maintenance of our power stations and investments in carbon capture technology, not in succumbing to the whims of foreign entities,” it said. It added that it was disheartening to witness how Africa's contributions to carbon capture remain minimal, while the very countries responsible for creating the problem of global warming now attempt to lend us money to resolve it.

NUM said it would monitor any attempts to victimise Mantashe for his courageous stance. It urged the government to redirect its focus towards fixing our existing coal-fired power stations, which can provide reliable and affordable energy to our nation.