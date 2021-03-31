NUM briefing expected to deal with vaccinations, wages and energy sector

Johannesburg - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will convene a press briefing this morning after what it called it’s successful national collective bargaining conference.

The virtual conference was held last week.

The briefing is expected to deal with the 2021 wage negotiations in the gold and energy sectors, vaccination of workers in these sectors with NUM taking a specific focus on the second phase of the South African vaccination programme.

The briefing will also outline NUM’s sentiments on the protection of women at work, retrenchment processes, challenges of pension funds, the implications of independent power producers on Eskom, supporting the unity of the ANC as well as growing corruption allegations against Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

A 36-page criminal complaint signed by a commissioner of oaths and authored by NUM deputy president Philip Vilakazi was also submitted to police in support of opening the case. NUM collaborated with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to lay charges against Eskom.