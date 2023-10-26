NUM calls for Exxaro and Thungela to address workers' demands at Mafube Colliery

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in Mafube Colliery, Highveld region, has called upon Exxaro and Thungela companies to address the workers’ demands at Mafube Colliery. The NUM in Mafube Colliery, a joint venture of Thungela and Exxaro, is currently embarking on a strike that is entering its second week, demanding that the workers be paid better.

NUM members are demanding R100,000 that was allegedly given to all Thungela employees through the Employee Share Ownership Plans (ESOPs). The union said their members and employees equally deserve the amount that was paid to the other employees. An ESOP is an employee benefit plan that enables employees to own part or all of the company they work for.

ESOPs are most commonly used to facilitate succession planning, allowing a company owner to sell their shares and transition flexibly out of the business. According to the union, the strike is to raise awareness that they need to be treated well by Exxaro and Thungela and not like a “step child.” "If Exxaro and Thungela cannot take this operation seriously, then they must consider selling their shares to companies that are willing to take care of the needs of the workers," it said.