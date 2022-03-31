NUM concerned over treatment of ANC staff members

Johannesburg - National Union of Mineworkers acting general secretary William Mabapa says they are disappointed with the ill-treatment of ANC staff members. Mabapa shared these sentiments as he delivered the union's secretariat report at its 17th national congress.

According to Mabapa, the report addresses the challenges, developments and successes of the union. "In terms of the political report, NUM acknowledges the ill-treatment of the ANC staff members," Mabapa said. He added that the union was disappointed with the ANC's inability to pay the salaries of its own staff members.

"If the ANC cannot run its finances appropriately, how can it run the finances of the country?" Mabapa said. He further added: "We are expecting a miracle from a party that cannot run its own financial affairs. No wonder there is looting and corruption including unaccounted for dispensing of millions in state-owned entities and municipalities of our country." Commenting on last year's local government elections, the union indicated that it was concerned about the ruling party's poor performance.

"This poor performance manifested in the loss of key metropolitan municipalities such as Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, to mention a few," Mabapa said. On an organisational overview, Mabapa told the delegates that the National Executive Committee (NEC) was responsible for the day-to-day running and structuring of the organisation. "We are reporting to this national congress that the NEC has been able to meet and carry out its constitutional mandate as required by clause 9.4.1 of the NUM constitution," he said.

He further said the NEC has noted with dismay the ongoing crisis at Eskom. "While corruption, state capture and mismanagement have contributed to the crisis, its origins lie in the corporatisation of Eskom and a set of neo-liberal policies which have under-funded the utility and prevented it from investing in building new power plants to meet growing demand. Consequently, the country and economy are faced with constant load shedding and the death-spiral of a utility which was the envy of the world," said Mabapa as he quoted from the organisational report. The congress also honoured and paid tribute to the union's staff members who had died, including secretary-general Kolekile David Sipunzi who passed away on December 25, 2020.