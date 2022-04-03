NUM congratulates its newly elected leadership

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has congratulated its newly elected leadership now headed by Daniel Balepile, who was elected president. NUM delegates gathered at its 17th national congress in Boksburg last week.

Story continues below Advertisment

The congress ended on Friday, with NUM members electing the national leadership that they believed were capable of pushing forward the adopted congress theme: “Back to basics is when we defend and advance to build a radical movement.” About 750 voting and non-voting delegates participated in the three-day congress with a number of NUM’s former leaders guiding the process. The leadership was elected as follows: Daniel Balepile, president; Phillip Vilakazi, deputy president; William Mabapa, general secretary; Mpho Phakedi, deputy general secretary; Helen Diatile, treasurer-general; Olehile Kgware, education chairperson; Lefty Mashego, education secretary; Duncan Luvuno, health and safety chairperson; and Masibulele Naki, health and safety secretary.

NUM’s founding general secretary and ANC president, President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressed delegates on the congress’s first day and urged the NUM membership to closely guard the gains and the successes of the trade union. He reminded the leadership that NUM attained its stature because of its “progressive programmes” to empower workers, and that the trade union was held in high regard today because of “its commitment to making the voice of workers heard in policy-making in relation to business, society and transforming the economy”. NUM’s former general secretary who is now the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, encouraged members of the union to always stand on their own feet by giving input to all policies that seek to benefit them.

Story continues below Advertisment