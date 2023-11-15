NUM terminates close-shop agreement with Amcu at Gold One Mine in Springs

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has terminated the close-shop agreement at Modder East Gold One Mine in Springs, Johannesburg. This comes after Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members presented a petition to NUM demanding that a ballot be held as to whether the close-shop agreement should be terminated.

“We don't believe that a ballot can be fairly and lawfully held in the current circumstance,” it said. NUM said the decision was to safeguard jobs and save lives of innocent workers. “There is a legitimate concern that if the violent acts continue, some of our members or innocent workers are going to get killed,” it said in a statement.

“On Sunday night, the car belonging to a former NUM shop steward, comrade Prince Radebe was burnt. There were three other occupants in the car who escaped and ran for their lives,” it said. “Members who are not in support of the protest are intimidated and threatened on a daily basis.” The union said its members were assaulted underground which resulted in one of them ending up in ICU.

“It is evident that the protesters are not willing to follow any legal process and are continuing with the criminal acts to exert pressure on the company,” it said. This was when over 500 workers affiliated with Amcu staged a sit-in underground last month, demanding that the mine give them a majority union status. However, NUM opposed the urgent court application filed by Amcu, indicating that their petition was highly questionable and must be verified, considering the manner in which it was obtained.

“The petition was not verified and validated by a reputable organisation like the CCMA. The NUM wants the petition to be verified and validated by the CCMA,” it said. NUM remained firm with the termination of the closed shop agreement and maintained that the protesters will never follow the court decision. "The longer we are in this agreement, the longer we risk the lives and jobs of these employees who are at this point 100% NUM members," it said.