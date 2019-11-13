After years of bleeding members at the hands of Amcu in Marikana, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is heading back to the area on a recruitment drive this weekend, backed by its federation Cosatu
On Sunday, NUM is planning to hold its first rally in Marikana since the 2012 massacre which saw 34 mineworkers being gunned down police as they were striking for better wages.
Amcu, a NUM splinter led by Joseph Mathunjwa, has been the dominant union over the years in the platinum belt and overtook NUM.
Cosatu North West secretary Kopano Konopi said the main purpose of the rally was to revive the NUM once more in the area.
“Since the developments in 2012 we have not been active there. The last activity we had in Rustenburg was in October in 2017, but it was not in Marikana,” he said.