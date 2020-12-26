NUM's David Sipunzi led by example - Minerals Council

Johannesburg - The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) on Saturday extended its sincere condolences to the family of National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) general- secretary David Sipunzi, and to his colleagues and members of the NUM. Sipunzi died on Friday morning.

"Mr Sipunzi led by example and was always willing to engage with all parties, while fully representing the interests of his members. Particularly during this year, where companies, government, and unions have collaborated closely on preventing and managing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Sipunzi demonstrated his leadership and compassion, and his belief in the value of the mining industry. He will be missed," the MCSA said in a statement.

Earlier, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) paid tribute to Sipunzi.

Sipunzi joined the NUM while working for Harmony where he became a NUM shaft steward and rose through the ranks of the NUM. At the NUM 15th national congress, he was elected as the general-secretary and was reaffirmed by the 16th national congress until his death, Nehawu said in a statement.

Sipunzi "also contributed immensely in the international workers and working class struggles and served as one of the vice presidents of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU), the class-oriented world federation", the union said.