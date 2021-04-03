Numsa asks Scopa to get SAA to table audited financial statements

Cape Town - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa says it will write to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) against the South African Airways for failing to table audited financial statements. This is after SAA failed to pay its workers at its subsidiaries in the last few months with SAA Technical workers not paid as promised on Thursday. Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said on Saturday SAA must be held accountable for this behaviour and called on Scopa to act. SAA and business rescue practitioners appeared before Scopa last week where the BRPs said they were going to exit the business by the end of March. National Treasury has injected R10.5 billion over the last few months to allow the airline to get back on its feet.

The national carrier has been grounded from December 2019 following a crash crunch and it was put under business rescue.

Jim said the situation at SAA has reached unacceptable levels with workers left in the lurch after not being paid despite promises.

He said it was time Scopa launched an inquiry into SAA.

He said workers at SAA Technical and Airchefs have not been paid because the parent company, SAA, has not submitted audited financial statements.

Jim said management at SAAT had promised workers would get their salaries on April 1, after failing to pay them on March 27.

“But as things stand, not a single worker at SAAT has been paid and there is no clarity, or direction from the executive management about when this will be resolved. Workers have simply been left in limbo and they are forced to fend for themselves. Workers at Airchefs are suffering an even worse fate because they have not received any income since October last year,” said Jim.

They have taken measures to push for the resolution of the situation.

He said they want Scopa to intervene and launch an inquiry into SAA.

“In the meantime, we will be writing to Scopa to request that it conducts an independent inquiry into SAA and the business rescue process,” said Jim.

He added that the financial statements will reveal the true picture of what happened at SAA.

