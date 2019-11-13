Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association(Sacca) have served a 48-hour strike notice on the South African Airways (SAA).
On Wednesday, Numsa and Sacca said they would embark on a wage strike on Friday.
Sacca president Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said workers were demanding an 8 percent across the board wage increase, job security for at least three years, insourcing of all services that had been outsourced, and which they believe SAA has the capacity to fulfil.
"Pilots received a 5.9 percent increase and SAA agreed to pay them. Our members are simply demanding their increase as well. They are earning much lower that pilots, which is why they demand 8 percent," Sibanyoni-Mugambi said.
Sibanyoni-Mugambi said in response to their demands, SAA management served them with an intention to retrench and restructure the airline.