The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is set to meet with the Department of Transport on Wednesday following a spate of attacks on bus drivers that has allegedly left one dead and another wounded.
According to the union, the attacks on its members working for Autopax has allegedly been carried out by taxi henchmen on the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal route as well as in parts of Limpopo.
"Our members are refusing to go to work because some taxi owners in these areas are attacking bus drivers, and claiming that Autopax is encroaching on their territory and allegedly using multiple permits. The attacks are brutal and violent.
"So far one driver has been killed, and another was wounded during a drive by shooting. The incident occurred on 9 September in Ixopo in KZN," the union said in a statement.
Numsa added that while Prasa was demanding that workers resume their duties, they were demanding that Autopax management guarantee workers' safety.