Johannesburg - An application by two trade unions to block job cuts at struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) was rejected by the country's labour court on Friday.
SAA is fighting for survival after being placed under a form of bankruptcy protection in December.
The unions argued that SAA's administrators were planning far-reaching job cuts without holding the proper consultations required by the country's labour law.
Judge Graham Moshoana said in a televised judgment that SAA's business rescue team didn't have to consult unions yet because it hadn't issued workers with formal dismissal notices.
"Since the duty to consult has not arisen, the powers of this court to compel a fair procedure and or interdicting and restraining SAA are severely circumscribed," Moshoana said.