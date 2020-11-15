Numsa wants National Treasury to scrap security contracts

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and other unions have called on the Treasury to reject the approval of contracts for the security companies it is accusing of illegally withholding the salary increases of its members.

On Monday, the union is set to stage a protest at the Treasury offices in Pretoria alongside other unions organising in the security sector where they will tender a memorandum and call for Mafoko Security and other employers not to have their contracts approved.

In a statement, the union’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola expressed condemnation of Mafoko over its refusal to implement salary increases which the union said had been secured within the sector last year.

“Mafoko, together with 35 backward, uncaring employers have launched a labour court application to invalidate the collective agreement which was signed in the National Bargaining Council for the Private Security Sector last year,” Hlubi-Majola said.

Hlubi-Majola said the council had in November last year concluded a collective agreement – which included a 7% increment and other benefits including medical aid cover - before it was promulgated by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi in February this year.