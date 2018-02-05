Johannesburg - The ANC top brass will meet on Wednesday in a special meeting to again discuss President Jacob Zuma's future, a day before the State of the Nation Address.





This comes after the NWC was summoned to an urgent meeting on Monday afternoon after Zuma refused to step down in the meeting he had with the party's Top Six leadership at the official residence in Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria on Sunday night.





Zuma r eportedly dared the Top Six to remove him "if they have the power to do so".





The ANC in a statement confirmed that f ollowing extensive deliberation, the NWC resolved to convene a special meeting of the NEC on Wednesday.





"Following extensive deliberation the National Working Committee resolved to convene a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), which is the highest decision making body of the ANC between Conferences, on Wednesday, 7th February 2018," ANC spokesperson Khusela Diko said.





"Amongst the issues to be tabled to the Special NEC meeting will be preparations for the State of the Nation Address SONA and a report back from the National Working Committee on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament," she added.





Earlier Zuma met the Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal, in what his office said was a long-scheduled meeting.

Zuma's term ends next year, but pressure has been mounting for him to quit amid threats of impeachment, a no-confidence vote and possible reinstatement of hundreds of decade-old charges of corruption and racketeering.





IOL and ANA