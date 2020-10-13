Nxesi says they are clamping down of Covid-19 corruption

Johannesburg: Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi says they are clamping down on Covid-19 corruption in his departments following the theft of millions of rand this year. This came after the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, identified in his report that millions had been siphoned from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) following irregular payments. In his briefing to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, Nxesi said his departments have roped in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to find those who have stolen from the department. He said they have managed to recoup R3.4 billion. Nxesi told the NCOP that from investigations undertaken, they have instituted 75 criminal cases against people involved in the corruption.

As a result, 11 people were arrested and 10 have already appeared in court.

The UIF was said to have paid over R43bn since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country resulting in many people being affected.

MPs raised concern that the reason there has been stealing was due to lack of tight security measures in the systems.

Nxesi said they were improving the systems and internal controls to prevent the theft.

"The lessons, which were learnt in the process, it's clear that we need to upgrade our system,“ said Nxesi.

He said the Director-General in the department has started to upgrade and put tight measures on the UIF and Compensation Fund systems.

Nxesi said they were paying all the workers who have applied after they removed those who were defrauding the system. | Political Bureau